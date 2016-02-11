"Bharat Kala Ki Janani Hai": Painter Vinay Sharma

Painter Vinay Sharma Source: Vinay Sharma
Published 11 February 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 7 March 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for this free flowing chat with Indian Painter Vinay Sharma who even makes his own hand made paper to paint. But that's not it. Vinay Sharma also has a huge collection of old radios and finds them very artistic!
Published 11 February 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 7 March 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share