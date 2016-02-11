SBS हिन्दी

"Bharat Kala Ki Janani Hai": Painter Vinay Sharma

Painter Vinay Sharma

Painter Vinay Sharma

Published 11 February 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 7 March 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Tune in for this free flowing chat with Indian Painter Vinay Sharma who even makes his own hand made paper to paint. But that's not it. Vinay Sharma also has a huge collection of old radios and finds them very artistic!

Available in other languages
