कैंसर के मरीजों को सोशल आइसोलेशन के दौर में करने पड़ेंगे लाइफस्टाइल में बदलाव

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered health practitioner.
Inderdeep Sandhu took cancer by the horns and shaved her head before she lost her hair to chemotherapy. Source: Supplied
Published 6 May 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 5:00pm
By Ilias Bakalla
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
कोरोना वायरस के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन की वजह से कैंसर का इलाज करा रहे लोगों को अपने ट्रीटमेंट के लिए कुछ बदलाव करने पड़ रहे हैं, साथ ही विशेषज्ञ उनसे कुछ जीवनचर्या परिवर्तन की गुज़ारिश भी कर रहे हैं।
Published 6 May 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 5:00pm
By Ilias Bakalla
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share