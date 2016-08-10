सेन्सस में घात - क्या आपके द्वारा जमा करवाये गए आंकड़ें सुरक्षित हैं?

आज सुबह Australian Bureau of Statistics ने यह माना की ABS की जनगणना वेबसाइट को सुरक्षा कारणों से बंद करना पड़ा!





यह सब हुआ ABS की जनगणना वेबसाइट पर हैकर्स के Denial of Service हमलों के बाद!





Michael McCormack, Federal Minister for Small Business. Source: SBS





इससे पहले फ़ेडरल सरकार के Small Business मंत्री Michael McCormack ने यह घोषणा की थी की आस्ट्रेलियावासियों द्वारा दायर किये गए सभी आंकड़ें सुरक्षित रहेंगे - "I want to clearly reiterate again that the ABS has never had a privacy breach, a security breach, on an ABS census. Never. They keep the information in different computers, and even courts, prime ministers, ministers cannot get the names and addresses and that sort of information from the ABS. It is kept sacrosanct. It is kept by the ABS. That is critical."





गत रात को ABS ने पहले लोगों को यह बतया की उनकी वेबसाइट पर ज्यादा लोगों के log-in करने से समस्या आ रही है!





परन्तु आज सुबह ABS के मुख्या सांख्य शास्त्री David Kalisch ने माना की यह सब हैकर्स की करामात थी!





David Kalisch Source: SMH





David Kalisch ने यह भी बताया की ABS की वेबसाइट पर ९ अगस्त को कुल मिलाकर चार हमले विदेशी ज़मीन से किये गए!





परन्तु Troy Hunt, जोकि विश्वप्रसिद्ध कंप्यूटर विशेषज्ञ हैं, मानते हैं ABS ने कभी इन हमलों के बारे में तैयारी की ही नहीं!





इसके साथ ही यह भी खुलासा हुआ है की ऑस्ट्रेलियाई IT कंपनी को लगभग $500,000 ABS वेबसाइट पर जनगणना की सुरक्षा को पुख्ता करने के लिये दिये गए थे!





इस पुरे मामले के बाद Michael McCormack ने पत्रकारों को Canberra में बताया की ABS की वेबसाइट को बंद किये जाने से पहले कुल मिलकर २ दशमलव ३३ मिलियन फॉर्म जमा किये जा चुके थे - "This was not an attack nor was it a hack. It was an attempt to frustrate the collection of data. An attempt to frustrate the collection of data. People should feel rest assured that their data is safe."





David Kalisch के अनुसार वेबसाइट को बंद कर लोगों के आंकड़ों को बचाने का निर्णय सही था!





Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP





प्रधानमंत्री Malcolm Turnbull ने भी ABS- द्वारा वेबसाइट को बंद करने के निर्णय को सही ठहराया है - "I want to assure Australians that the unequivocal advice we have received from IBM, from the Bureau of Statistics, from the Australian Signal Directorate, is that their Australian Census data is safe, it has not been compromised. No data has - the site has not been hacked, it has not been interfered with, their data is safe."





इससे पहले कई ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नेताओं ने जनगणना आंकलन पर चिंता जताई थी!





Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon Source: AAP





इसमें ग्रीन्स पार्टी की सांसद Lee Rhiannon भी हैं जिन्होंने आंकड़ों की सुरक्षा पर चिंता जताते हुए जनगणना में भाग लेने से इंकार किया था.





Rhiannon ने आज सुबह ABC को बताया - "I think where the ABS should be heading now they need to be totally open and transparent. Unless they reveal how this website was being maintained, the full extent of the problem, how they learnt about it. How they release the information is critical now because it is only by being open that we can ensure the right thing is being done."





Opposition Leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP





विपक्ष के नेता Bill Shorten ने जनगणना को ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार और नागरिकों के लिये एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना बताते हुए सीनेट जांच की मांग की है - "If they were handing out gold medals at Rio for incompetence, this Government would be on the winner's podium absolutely. We call upon the Government to reconsider storing the data for 4 years, the personal information, and perhaps go back to the 18 months because that has been a legitimate concern about privacy. But most importantly, we think that the Senate needs to inquire into how this has happened and how can we make sure this doesn't happen again."





ABS की वेबसाइट पर हैकर्स के हमले को ध्यान में रखते हुए जांच पड़ताल का जिम्मा अब Australian Privacy Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim को दे दिया गया है.





उन्होंने पत्रकारों के बतया की उनका मुख्या काम यह जांचना है की ABS से लोगों के आंकड़ें जोखिम में तो नहीं आये हैं!





Timothy Pilgrim ने अबकि को बताया की कोई भी कंप्यूटर सिस्टम पूर्ण रूप से सुरक्षित नहीं होता परन्तु यदि सरकारी या ग़ैर सरकारी संघटनों की लापरवाही से लोगों के आंकड़ों की चोरी होती है तो दंड अवश्य मिलेगा!





David Kalisch ने लोगों को पूर्ण रूप से विशवास दिलाया है की जिन आस्ट्रेलियावासियों ने ABS की जनगणना में भाग लिया हैं, जिनमे प्रधानमंत्री Malcolm Turnbull भी शामिल है, उनके आंकड़ें सुरक्षित हैं – “This continues to be our guiding principle and guiding approach - adopting a precautionary and conservative approach to the information of Australians. We would reiterate the assurance that your data is secure. Your data is encrypted. Your data is safe at the ABS.”





ABS ने आस्ट्रेलियावासियों से असुविधा के लिये खेद प्रकट किया है!





इस जनगणना आंकलन को पूरा करने की आखिरी तारीख 23 September 2016 है!



