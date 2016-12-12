क्या डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बनने के पीछे रूस का हाथ है?

इस विवाद को हास्यास्पद बताते हुए अमेरिका के अगले राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने वहां हाल ही में संपन्न हुए मतदान और उनकी जीत में किसी भी प्रकार से रूस के हाथ होने से इनकार किया है.





उनका यह रुख और कथन रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के भीतर उठ रही जांच की मांग से अलग पड़ गया है.





यह आरोप लगाने के बाद से की रूसी सरकार ने इन चुनावों में हस्तक्षेप किया था, उन्ही की पार्टी के कई बड़े नेता अब इस बात की मांग कर डाली है की इन चुनावों की निष्पक्ष जांच होनी चाहियहए.





डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने कहा है की उन्हें नहीं लगता Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) द्वारा चलायी जा रही जांच के बारे में किसी भी रूप से मीडिया को अवगत करवाया गया है.





और इसलिये ऐसी सभी अफवाहें बेतुकी है.





उन्होंने फॉक्स न्यूज़ से कहा की इस के पीछे डेमोक्रेरटस का हाथ है.





(Trump:) "Once they hack, if you don't catch them in the act, you're not going to catch them. They have no idea if it's Russia or China or somebody -- it could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace. I mean, they have no idea."





(Interviewer:) "So why would the CIA put out this story that the Russians wanted you to win?"





(Trump:) "Well, I'm not sure they put it out. I think the Democrats are putting it out, because they suffered one of the greatest defeats in the history of politics in this country, and, frankly, I think they're putting it out. And it's ridiculous. We've got to get back to making America great again, which is what we're doing to do, and we've already started the process."





यह खबरें तब आ रही हैं जब डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अपनी सरकार में Exxon Mobil के मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Rex Tillerson- को राज्य सचिव के पद पर नियुक्त करने का विचार कर रहें हैं.





Rex Tillerson- को रूस के करीब माना जाता है और वह इससे पहले अमेरिका द्वारा रूस पर लगायी पाबंदियों का विरोध भी कर चुकें हैं.





उधर रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के भीतर मतभेद उभर का सामने आ रहें हैं - इस विवाद पर डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और कई बड़े नेता आमने सामने हैं.





रिपब्लिकन पार्टी से वरिष्ठ सांसद John McCain ने एक अमेरिकी टेलीविज़न चैनल CBS- को बतया की वह इस बात को नहीं समझ पा रहें हैं की क्यों डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प इन रिपोर्टों से इनकार कर रहें हैं और सच्चाई जानने के लिये जांच के आदेश नहीं दे रहे.





"It's clear the Russians interfered. Now whether they intended to interfere to the degree that they were trying to elect a certain candidate, I think that's subject to an investigation. But facts are stubborn things. They did hack into this campaign."





रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के सांसद McCain और Lindsey Graham, ने डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के सांसद Chuck Schumer और Jack Reed- के साथ एकस्वर में इन रिपोर्टों पर गहरी चिंता व्यक्त की है.





सांसद Schumer- जो की सदन में अल्पसंख्यक नेता भी हैं ने कहा है की वह सब मिलकर इन साइबर हमलों की जांच पड़ताल करेंगे.





"Democrats and Republicans must work together and across the jurisdictional lines of Congress to examine these recent incidents thoroughly and devise comprehensive solutions to deter and defend against further cyber attacks. This cannot become a partisan issue. The stakes are too high for our country."





फॉक्स न्यूज़ ने डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प से उन्हें दी जाने वाली गुप्त सुरक्षा जानकारी से जुड़े सवाल भी पूछे.





(Interviewer:) "You are getting the presidential daily brief only once a week."





(Trump:) "Well, I get it when I need it. First of all, these are very good people that are giving me the briefings, and I say, if something should change from this point, immediately call me, I'm available on one minute's notice. I don't have to be told. You know, I'm, like, a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years ... could be eight years, but eight years. I don't need that. But I do say, if something should change, let us know. In the meantime, my generals are great, are being briefed, and (incoming vice president) Mike Pence is being briefed."





इसके आलावा डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने चीन को लेकर अमेरिका की नीति के बारे में भी अब सवाल पूछने शुरू कर दिये हैं.





1979- से अमेरिका चीन और Taiwan के बारे में एक चीन नीति पर चल रहा है परन्तु डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के अनुसार यदि चीन अमेरिका को व्यापार में कोई सुविधाएं नहीं दे रहा तो इस नीति के चलते रहने का क्या फायदा.



