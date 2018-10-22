SBS हिन्दी

क्या आप विटामिन डी की कमी से परेशान है ?

Vitamin D

Sunscreen use can prevent skin cancer, but there are concerns that it may increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Source: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0), Vitamin D Deficiency, Flicker

Published 23 October 2018 at 10:25am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

विटामिन डी हमारे शरीर के लिए बहुत जरूरी है। यह हमारे शरीर को कई प्रकार के रोगों से बचाने में मददगार है। विटामिन डी की कमी कई प्रकार की गंभीर स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं भी जन्म दे सकती है, तो जानते है कुछ आसान टिप्स इस समस्या से छुटकारा पानेके लिए

