दम मारो दम . . . कैसा था ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हिप्पि सैलानियों का भारत?

1960 और 1970 के दशकों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के युवा चल पड़े अपने अमेरिकी और यूरोपियाई साठो=इयोन के पीछै एक नयी सभ्यता और मोक्ष की तलाश में. यह लोग भाग रहे थे पश्चिमी सभ्यता की भौतिकतावादी सोच और चल रहे कई छोटे-बड़े युद्धों से. इनकी खोज खत्म हुई भारत के प्राचीन नगरों और गोवा के बीचो पर.
Monash University के National Centre for Australian Studies की Senior Research Fellow, Dr. Agnieszka Sobocinska के अनुसार इसका मुख्या कारण: “the hippie’s imagined India as the opposite of West – if the West was boring, India was exciting; if the West was grey and bland, India was imagined as full of colour and excitement – an amazing technicolour sort of place!”