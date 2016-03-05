SBS हिन्दी

दम मारो दम . . . कैसा था ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हिप्पि सैलानियों का भारत?

smoking

smoking Source: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Published 5 March 2016 at 4:47pm, updated 5 March 2016 at 5:34pm
By Amit Sarwal
क्या आप जानते हैं 1960 और 1970 के दशकों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भारत तक की हिप्पी ट्रेल के बारे में?

1960 और 1970 के दशकों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के युवा चल पड़े अपने अमेरिकी और यूरोपियाई साठो=इयोन के पीछै एक नयी सभ्यता और मोक्ष की तलाश में. यह लोग भाग रहे थे पश्चिमी सभ्यता की भौतिकतावादी सोच और चल रहे कई छोटे-बड़े युद्धों से. इनकी खोज खत्म हुई भारत के प्राचीन नगरों और गोवा के बीचो पर.

 

Monash University के National Centre for Australian Studies की Senior Research Fellow, Dr. Agnieszka Sobocinska के अनुसार इसका मुख्या कारण: “the hippie’s imagined India as the opposite of West – if the West was boring, India was exciting; if the West was grey and bland, India was imagined as full of colour and excitement – an amazing technicolour sort of place!”

