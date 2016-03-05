दम मारो दम . . . कैसा था ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हिप्पि सैलानियों का भारत?

1960 और 1970 के दशकों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के युवा चल पड़े अपने अमेरिकी और यूरोपियाई साठो=इयोन के पीछै एक नयी सभ्यता और मोक्ष की तलाश में. यह लोग भाग रहे थे पश्चिमी सभ्यता की भौतिकतावादी सोच और चल रहे कई छोटे-बड़े युद्धों से. इनकी खोज खत्म हुई भारत के प्राचीन नगरों और गोवा के बीचो पर.









