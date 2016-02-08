Eldest woman can be 'Karta' of a Hindu family: Delhi HC

Eldest female can be 'Karta' Source: flickr (Joseph Dâ€™Mello)
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In what is being considered a landmark judgment, the Delhi High Court has ruled that now the eldest female including the eldest daughter of any Hindu family can be the 'Karta' of the family including that of a joint family. To know more about this judgment we spoke to Supreme Court lawyer Anita Bajra.
