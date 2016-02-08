SBS हिन्दी

Eldest woman can be 'Karta' of a Hindu family: Delhi HC

SBS हिन्दी

Eldest female can be 'Karta'

Eldest female can be 'Karta' Source: flickr (Joseph Dâ€™Mello)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 3:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In what is being considered a landmark judgment, the Delhi High Court has ruled that now the eldest female including the eldest daughter of any Hindu family can be the 'Karta' of the family including that of a joint family. To know more about this judgment we spoke to Supreme Court lawyer Anita Bajra.

Published 8 February 2016 at 6:32pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 3:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां