Elections Day 29 Wrap

Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2016 at 6:02pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
आईये देखें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के चुनाव अभियानों के २९ वें दिन पर क्या कहा गया और सुना गया। नए न्यूज़ पोल में मतदाताओं का समर्थन निर्दलीय या छोटे राजनितिक पक्ष की तरफ और चाइल्डकैअर बेनिफिट्स (Childcare Benefits) को लेकर अब भी बहस जारी। .. सुनिए ये रिपोर्ट।
Published 7 June 2016 at 6:02pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share