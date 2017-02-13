SBS हिन्दी

एव टीजिंग और समाज

eve teasing

Published 13 February 2017 at 5:07pm, updated 13 February 2017 at 5:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Sexual harassment by strangers, as with any type of harassment, has been a notoriously difficult crime to prove, as perpetrators often devise discreet ways to harass women, even though Eve teasing usually occurs in public spaces, streets, and public transport. Prof. Gaurang Jani explains the social mindset about of this issue.

