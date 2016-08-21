SBS हिन्दी

" Every City Has A Shade"

Himadri Garg

Published 21 August 2016 at 8:52pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 10:08pm
By Pallavi Jain
Himadri Garg, who has a passion for traveling and photography, combined the two. After many years of capturing India through her lenses, Himadri Garg recently had a a solo exhibition at the India Habitat Centre called 'Shades of Cities'. We spoke to the young photographer to know more...

