MLA के विरोध में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होंगे प्रदर्शन

Hindu deity Ganesha in the video ad released by Meat and Livestock Australia. Source: Youtube We love our lamb
Published 19 September 2017 at 11:27am, updated 20 September 2017 at 12:11pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
गणेश वाले विज्ञापन को लेकर MLA की शिकायत करने वाली हिंदू काउंसिल ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन करने का फैसला किया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऐडवर्टाइंजिंग स्टैंडर्ड्स ब्यूरो ने इस विज्ञापन को सही बताया है.
