GDP is the focus, as campaign nears halfway mark

कोलीशन ने आर्थिक व्यवस्था और नौकरी रोजगार सम्बन्धित संदेश को लोगों तक पहुचाने के लिये नये ताजा आकणों की सहायता ली है। तो वहीं, विपक्ष का मानना है कि अर्थ व्यवस्था संघर्षमय स्थिती में है।
Scott Morrison during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices in Brisbane Source: AAP
Published 2 June 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
चुनाव अभियान के चलते दोनों ही बड़ी पार्टियों ने आर्थिक विकास पर अपने अपने आंकणों को सामने रक्खा है।
