SBS हिन्दी

GDP is the focus, as campaign nears halfway mark

SBS हिन्दी

Scott Morrison during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices in Brisbane

Scott Morrison during a press conference at the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices in Brisbane Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

चुनाव अभियान के चलते दोनों ही बड़ी पार्टियों ने आर्थिक विकास पर अपने अपने आंकणों को सामने रक्खा है।

Published 2 June 2016 at 4:37pm, updated 3 June 2016 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
कोलीशन ने आर्थिक व्यवस्था और नौकरी रोजगार सम्बन्धित संदेश को लोगों तक पहुचाने के लिये नये ताजा आकणों की सहायता ली है। तो वहीं, विपक्ष का मानना है कि अर्थ व्यवस्था संघर्षमय स्थिती में है।

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां