GST Bill passed, but what does it mean?

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley Source: PIB

Published 4 August 2016 at 4:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Indian Parliament has passed the GST Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. This is a dream-come-true for the Indian industry which is looking for growth. The common-man is also looking for respite from constrained by multiple taxes to a uniform tax. The Goods and Services Tax will ring in a single tax regime that will subsume various indirect taxes. Delhi based Senior Economic affairs Journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi explained to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj what it actually mean to have GST.

