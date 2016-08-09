Harryjot Parmar is new Indian Australin repping star!

Harryjot Parmar Source: Harryjot Parmar
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Indian International Student Harryjot Parmar released his first album Broken Hearts and within few days he became star in his own rights. His Youtube video has already hit 7, 50,000 views. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj had an open conversation with Harryjot Parmar who converted his depression and struggles into positive energy.
