Has self-proclaimed Islamic State changed global geo-politics?

Self-Proclaimed Islamic State
Published 5 January 2016 at 4:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The self-proclaimed Islamic State took responsibility for various attacks around the world including attacks in Paris and for downing a Russian Passenger flight over Egypt in 2015. Did IS shift the geo-politics of the world and What can we expect in the fight against this group in 2016. To know more we spoke to Middle-East expert and Research Fellow at Indian Council of World Affairs Dr Fazzur Rahman Siddiqui.
Published 5 January 2016 at 4:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share