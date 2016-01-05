SBS हिन्दी

Has self-proclaimed Islamic State changed global geo-politics?

SBS हिन्दी

Self-Proclaimed Islamic State

Self-Proclaimed Islamic State

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2016 at 4:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The self-proclaimed Islamic State took responsibility for various attacks around the world including attacks in Paris and for downing a Russian Passenger flight over Egypt in 2015. Did IS shift the geo-politics of the world and What can we expect in the fight against this group in 2016. To know more we spoke to Middle-East expert and Research Fellow at Indian Council of World Affairs Dr Fazzur Rahman Siddiqui.

Published 5 January 2016 at 4:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां