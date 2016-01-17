SBS हिन्दी

Have you ever thought of getting into Advertising?

Anshu Sharma

Anshu Sharma Source: Anshu Sharma

Published 17 January 2016 at 4:52pm, updated 17 January 2016 at 5:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Have you ever thought of working in the field of advertising? SBS Hindi brings you this special chat with Anshu Sharma who is Creative Director at Ogilvy and Mather in Mumbai. In this free flowing interview Anshu Sharma speaks about all things Advertising and gives a few tips for those who may consider entering this line.

