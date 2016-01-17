Have you ever thought of getting into Advertising?

Anshu Sharma Source: Anshu Sharma
Published 17 January 2016
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Have you ever thought of working in the field of advertising? SBS Hindi brings you this special chat with Anshu Sharma who is Creative Director at Ogilvy and Mather in Mumbai. In this free flowing interview Anshu Sharma speaks about all things Advertising and gives a few tips for those who may consider entering this line.
