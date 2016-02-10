SBS हिन्दी

How Important is Maths and Science in school education?

Maths and Science in schools

Maths and Science in schools

Published 10 February 2016 at 7:12pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The federal government has unveiled a new boost for math and science in schools. Announcing funding for two existing programs, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the idea is to inspire the next generation of Australian scientific geniuses. Tune in to know more

