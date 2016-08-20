SBS हिन्दी

How Popular Is Football In India?

From L to R, Sumon K Chakrabarti, Arijit Banarji, Anirban Das

From L to R, Sumon Chakrabarti, Arijit Banarji, Anirban Das

Published 20 August 2016 at 5:07pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 12:51am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India is a often termed a cricket crazy country but a few Indians decided to start a Football website to tap into the apparently huge football fan following in the country. The website Foottheball.com founded by Sumon Chakrabarti, Arijit Banarji and Anirban Das is India's first football dedicated site and also aiming to become the first of its kind social networking site for football fans. We spoke to founders of the website Sumon K Chakrabarti and Arijit Banarji to know how popular football really is in India?

Available in other languages
