इला अरुण - रोबीली आवाज़ और अंदाज़

Popular Indian theatre, film and TV actress Ila Arun brought Rajasthani folk to the forefront in Indipop music scene.





As a folk singer, Ila Arun enchanted the listeners with her unique and powerful voice.





Ila Arun has sung numerous film songs in Hindi and quite a few in South Indian languages like Tamil and Telugu.





In the 1990s, she also produced several successful Indipop albums such as "Vote for Ghagra.”





This album sold more than 100,000 copies.





Ila Arun’s husky, sensuous, and earthy voice was popular with both young and old people.





Her fans used to await her songs known for a fusion of Rajasthani folk and sexual content.





Ila Arun sang for more than 50 films.





Her song – ‘Morni Baaga Ma Bole’ - for film Lamhe , along with Lata Mangeshkar, presents Rajasthan’s vast desert in its full glory.





But Ila Arun’s most famous Bollywood film song till date has been ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ from the film Khalnayak.





This was a duet with well-known Indian playback singer - Alka Yagnik for which they won a Filmfare Award.





Her most recent super hit song was for the internationally acclaimed Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire.





This song – ‘Ringa Ringa’ – was composed by AR Rahman and sung along with Alka Yagnik.





Whenever, Indian music lovers will think of the rusticity of the gypsies and fusion of Rajasthani folk music in Indipop, Ila Arun’s husky voice and flamboyant style would be remembered.





