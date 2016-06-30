SBS हिन्दी

INDIA COULD SOON GET 24x7 MALLS, CINEMAS

SBS हिन्दी

Indian shopping Mall

Indian shopping Mall Source: Wikimedia / Kolkatan CC BY-SA 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2016 at 8:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Indian cabinet has given its approval to allow places like Malls, Shops, Cinemas, Banks and Restaurants to be open 24/7 in India. To know more on this issue we spoke to eminent Economic journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi and two young professionals, Professional Photographer and Actor Kaushik Chakravorty and IIT Kanpur alumni Apratim Tiwari. We first spoke to Harshvardhan Tripathi to know more about this step.

Published 30 June 2016 at 8:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां