भारत-पाक की सचिव स्तर की बातचीत टली!

Talks between the Foreign Secretaries of India and Pakistan will not take place for now, as scheduled, but both sides are working out new dates "in the near future."As new dates for talks are worked out, the two National Security Advisers are talking regularly - and it is clear, both countries want to keep the dialogue alive, having invested in it so heavily. Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said this in a Press conference.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talks to Foreign Affairs Editor of IBN7 News Channel Pranay Upadhyay.
