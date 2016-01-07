India to increase paid maternity leave in private sector from 12 to 26 weeks

India to increase paid maternity leave Source: AAP
Published 7 January 2016 at 9:02pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 5:08pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to media reports Indian Government is likely to increase paid maternity leave in private sector from 12 to 26 weeks. This is already in place for Government jobs. To know more on this issue we spoke to well known Women's rights activist and Director of Centre for Social Research Ranjana Kumari.
