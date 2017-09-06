Indian-Australian Satvik Sharma Bags Titles and Triumphs

Satvik has performed in the last two Multicultural festivals and accross many platforms in Canberra and Sydney. Featured as one of the youngest beat boxers in the world and was also featured by "Swiss Beatbox", and represented Australian pride on the renowned platform for the beat boxers in the world.





Satvik has rapidly grown to the status of a hero and an inspiration to many. He has been invited by Canberra's local school in Wooden which supports kids with special needs to perform in their musical festival "Woodenstock" in October.





Source: Supplied



