India’s “ISRO” is the new superpower of space age!

What separate ISRO from the so called major players of the global satellite launch market are its accuracy and the price tag 10 times cheaper than others.





NDTVs Science Editor Pallav Bagla explains ISRO is not after the market share of multi-billion dollar space industry but first its trying to fulfil all home (INDIA) grown needs.





However, after eye-opening success of its Mars mission Mangalyaan with a budget of $75million ISRO is planning to launch an orbiter to Venus beside an extensive second mission to Mars.





The government of India has provided a substantial 23 precents budget hike to explore the vast expanse of space.



















