Iqbal Singh & Pardeep Sharma: Making difference with Ideas

Iqbal Singh & Pardeep Sharma

Iqbal Singh & Pardeep Sharma Source: SBS Hindi

Published 20 August 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 20 August 2016 at 4:09pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Iqbal Singh and Pardeep Sharma are two Indian Australian Artists making difference via Drama, Live Theater and short movies. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj tried to find out more about them.

