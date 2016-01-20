SBS हिन्दी

Iran Nuclear deal comes into effect: How does it impact the world and India

SBS हिन्दी

: Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif

: Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 20 January 2016 at 7:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Iran Nuclear deal has finally been implemented 6 months after it was done six months ago. After this deal Iran was asked to comply with certain obligations. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently confirmed that Iran has complied with its obligation. As the deal was implemented The United Nations and western powers lifted international sanctions against Iran. It comes after the U-N's nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had scaled down its nuclear program. This deal was finalised in July 2015 but implemented 6 months later. We spoke to Middle-East expert and Reserarch Fellow at Indian Council of World Affairs to know the impact of this deal on global Geo-politics and on India.

Published 20 January 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 20 January 2016 at 7:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां