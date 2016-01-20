Iran Nuclear deal comes into effect: How does it impact the world and India

: Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif Source: AAP
Published 20 January 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 20 January 2016 at 7:45pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Iran Nuclear deal has finally been implemented 6 months after it was done six months ago. After this deal Iran was asked to comply with certain obligations. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently confirmed that Iran has complied with its obligation. As the deal was implemented The United Nations and western powers lifted international sanctions against Iran. It comes after the U-N's nuclear watchdog confirmed that Iran had scaled down its nuclear program. This deal was finalised in July 2015 but implemented 6 months later. We spoke to Middle-East expert and Reserarch Fellow at Indian Council of World Affairs to know the impact of this deal on global Geo-politics and on India.
