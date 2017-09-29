क्या ब्रेक्सिट यूरोपियन यूनियन की असफलता है?

चौथे क्रम की बातचीत के बाद भी ब्रिटैन की यूरोपियन यूनियन से अलग होने की कोशिश धीरे-धीरे अब भी आगे बढ़ रही है.





और जब तक यह दोनों मुख्या मुद्दों पर आम सहमति नहीं बना लेते तब तक आगे क्या होगा कहना मुश्किल प्रतीत होता है.





धीरे-धीरे ब्रिटैन यूरोपियन यूनियन के निकास द्वार के समीप पहुँच रहा है.





EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and British Secretary of State David Davis at EU headquarters in Brussels Source: AAP





ब्रिटैन की ओर से ब्रेक्सिट मध्यस्त, David Davis, और यूरोपियन यूनियन का प्रतिनिधत्व कर रहे Michel Barnier ने Brussels में चार दिन की वार्ता को पूरा किया.





Michel Barnier का कहना है की वार्ता धीमी गति से चल रही है परन्तु सकारात्मक है.





"Ladies and Gentlemen, we have had a constructive week, yes. But we are not yet there, in terms of achieving sufficient progress. Further work is needed in the coming weeks and coming months."





Michel Barnier वार्ता को आगे बढ़ाने के पक्ष में हैं ताकि यह तय किया जा सके की मार्च २०१९ में ब्रेक्सिट के बाद क्या होगा.





परन्तु उस स्तर तक पहुंचने के लिये अभी काफी काम करना है.





उधर David Davis भी ब्रिटैन की प्रधानमंत्री Theresa May के भाषण के बाद से इस मुद्दे पर काफी आशावान हैं.





"We made important progress and capitalised on the momentum created by the Prime Minister's speech. We're working quickly through a number of complex issues, yet there remain some points where further discussion and pragmatism will be required to reach agreement."





एक मुख्या मुद्दा नागरिकों के अधिकारों का है.





डेविड डेविस ने साफ़ किया है की ब्रेक्सिट के बाद मानी जाने वाली संधि से ब्रिटैन में रह रहे ३ मिलियन यूरोपियन यूनियन के नागरिकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा की जाएगी और उनके अनुसार इसका ब्रिटैन के कानून पर इसका सीधा असर भी पडेगा.





इसका मतलब है की ब्रिटैन नए कानून लाकर उनकी स्थिति में अंतर लाने की कोई कोशिश नहीं कर सकता.





Michel Barnier ने इसे विस्तार से समझाया:





"This is very important. It will give the assurance to our citizens that they will be able to invoke their rights as defined by the wide withdrawal agreement before UK courts. We agreed to guarantee for the citizens concerned that the UK will apply EU law concepts in a manner that is consistent with EU law after Brexit."





परन्तु यूरोपियन यूनियन का मानना है की उसके नागरिकों को यूरोप की अदालतों में अपनी शिकायत का समाधान पाने का अधिकार दिया जाना चहियहै.





इसके साथ ही बजट को लेकर भी असहमति है.





Theresa May has proposed a two-year transitional Brexit deal before a permanent trade deal Source: AAP





Theresa May का मानना है की यूनियन के बाकि २७ देश ब्रेक्सिट के कारण २०२० तक समाप्त होने वाले वित्य वर्ष तक आर्थिक नुक्सान के भागीदार नहीं बनाये जाने चहियहे.





परन्तु बर्नियर का कहना है की यह राशि काफी नहीं हैं क्यूंकि यह मात्र २०१९ और २०२० के खरचै को ही पूरा कर पायेगी.





उनका कहना है की पहले से सहमत और दर्शाई प्रतिबद्धता को न केवल इस वित्य वर्ष बल्कि २००२ तक आने वाले सभी वित्य वर्षों तक निभाया जाना चहियहे.





"The UK explained, also, that it is not in a position yet to identify its commitments taken during membership. For the EU, the only way -- the only way -- to reach sufficient progress is that all commitments undertaken at 28 are honoured at 28."





२८ से Barnier का तात्पर्य उन २८ देशों से है जब यूरोपियन यूनियन में ब्रिटैन को मिलकर २८ देश शामिल थे.





पर यह बातचीत यूरोप के बाकी देशों के लिये एक बड़ी सरदर्दी और निराशा बनी हुई है.





दी हेग में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए Holland के विदेश मंत्री Bert Koenders ने कहा की ब्रिटैन इस बात को तुरंत साफ़ करे की वह ब्रेक्सिट में दिये गए मुख्य मुद्दों और बिन्दों पर अब क्या रुख रखता है.





"I mentioned that I have some doubts as to the concreteness, and the level of concreteness, where we are now at this moment on the side of United Kingdom. There are gaps there we cannot avoid by (not) saying that, so, yes, there is a great responsibility for the UK to get its house in order internally as soon as possible."





गत सप्ताह फ्लोरेंस में Theresa May द्वारा दिया गया भाषण इस बातचीत में नयी जान डालने का जिम्मेदार बताया जा रहा है.





परन्तु उनके द्वारा इस मुद्दे में थोड़ी पारदर्शती लाने की कोशिश यूरोपियन संसद के ब्रेक्सिट संयोजक Guy Verhofstadt के लिये थोड़ा हास्यास्पद सा है.





"I have to tell you that I also know why Theresa May gave her speech in Florence. I presume that I know it. I think she chose Florence because Florentine politics in the 15th Century made her feel at home, I think. You know, backstabbing, betrayal, noble families fighting for power, and so on and so on. So I think that it is an environment that she recognised very well."





London School of Economics में छात्रों से बातचीत करते हुए Guy Verhofstadt ने कहा की न केवल ब्रेक्सिट नकारात्मक है बल्कि बहमूल्य समय और संसाधनों की बर्बादी भी है.



