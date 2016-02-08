SBS हिन्दी

Is Myanmar at the dawn of a new era?

Myanmar's NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi (c) leaves after the new lower house parliamentary session in Naypyidaw Source: Getty Images

Published 8 February 2016 at 6:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The swearing-in of hundreds of new MPs as part of Myanmar's first freely-elected parliament in decades is being hailed by some as the dawn of a new era for the country. Tune in for more

