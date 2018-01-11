SBS हिन्दी

यह मनोभृंश है... कोई शम॔ की बात नहीं

Alzheimer's Age Woman Old Care Costs Dementia

Source: http://maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com/

Published 11 January 2018 at 4:17pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

" यह मनोभृंश है... कोई शम॔ की बात नहीं"ये एक दस्तावेजी फिल्म है जो मनोभृंश के रोग के बारेमे जागरूकता पैदा करती है

"It's not a disgrace...it's dementia" is a short film by Alzheimer's Australia NSW, with NSW Government, Family and Community Services. It was produced in partnership with Why Documentaries and the Multicultural Communities Council of the Illawarra. This film aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and dispel myths about dementia within the Hindi speaking community. The documentary features carers of people living with dementia giving personal accounts, in their language, of their experience, along with health professionals who talk about the condition and stress the importance of seeking help early.



