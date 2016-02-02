SBS हिन्दी

Maajid Nawaz on Extremism and Political Correctness

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Source: Eregis / Wikipedia

Published 2 February 2016 at 7:22pm, updated 2 February 2016 at 7:38pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Former Islamist, best-selling author and founder of perhaps the world's first counter-extremism think tank, Maajid Nawaz, spoke to SBS Hindi on his recent visit to Australia. Maajid Nawaz in this interview among other 'controversial' ideas suggested how the debate around extremism has been clouded by an overbearing sense of political correctness. Tune in to catch this very special interview with Maajid Nawaz. (Disclaimer: The views and ideas expressed in this interview are Maajid Nawaz's personal opinions.)

Available in other languages
