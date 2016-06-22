“Major political parties serve only the banks, corporations and the rich,” says Will Fulgenzi of the Socialist Equality Party

The Socialist Equality Party (SEP) is standing candidates in the coming Federal Elections on 2 nd July.





Will Fulgenzi, 23 year-old, is a member of the national committee of the Socialist Equality Party.





Will is the candidate of SEP for the House of Representatives’ seat of Wills in Melbourne.





The electorate of Wills covers the Melbourne suburbs of Brunswick, Coburg, Hadfield, Glenroy, Pascoe Vale and Oak Park and borders the University of Melbourne.





Will joined the SEP in 2008, at the age of 15, while still in high school.





Will is presently completing his final year of a research master’s degree in physics at the University of Melbourne.





Will plays a leading role in the SEP’s student and youth movement, the International Youth and Students for Social Equality, and is leading the fight to overturn an ongoing ban on the IYSSE by the Clubs & Societies Committee of the University of Melbourne Student Union.





Will is standing against the candidates of the Greens, Labor and the Socialist Alliance.





He feels that all these parties are capitalist and harm the interests of workers and young people.





His campaign is directed to the ever growing number of workers and young people who want a genuine alternative to the Labor and Liberal-National Coalition dominated political system in Australia.





Will Fulgenzi Source: Facebook





He says that “major political parties serve only the major banks, corporations and the rich.”





“The Greens, along with other third parties and self-styled independents, are part of the same official establishment. They represent no alternative because they all defend capitalism—the ultimate cause of war, exploitation and social inequality,” he adds.





Some other issues that Will is passionate about are the South China Sea, India-Australia relations, jobs, wages, health and education services.





The election program of the SEP is focused on these key demands: Oppose militarism and war, bringing social equality, defending democratic rights, and breaking away with the two- party parliamentary system.





To know more about SEP’s Election campaign, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Will Fulgenzi, candidate of Socialist Equality Party for the House of Representatives’ seat of Wills in Melbourne.



