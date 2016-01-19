SBS हिन्दी

Match fixing is crime in Tennis: Novak Djokovic

SBS हिन्दी

Tennis Courtside

Tennis Courtside Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 5:15pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Leading tennis players have slammed a report alleging historical match-fixing by senior players. The joint investigation by the BBC and BuzzFeed claims current and past top-50 players, including several at this month's Australian Open, are suspected match-fixers.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports...........

Published 19 January 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 5:15pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां