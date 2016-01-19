Match fixing is crime in Tennis: Novak Djokovic

Tennis Courtside Source: AAP
Published 19 January 2016
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Leading tennis players have slammed a report alleging historical match-fixing by senior players. The joint investigation by the BBC and BuzzFeed claims current and past top-50 players, including several at this month's Australian Open, are suspected match-fixers.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports...........
