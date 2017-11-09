मिलिए भारत की प्रथम अंध महिला कॉमेडियन निधि से

Nidhi Goyal is a visually impaired stand-up comedian, making her mark in an industry dominated by men.





Nidhi wasn’t born blind. At the age of 14, she was diagnosed with an incurable, irreversible eye disorder (retinitis pigmentosa) that eventually robbed her of her sight. She learned that many people have various preconceived notions about disabled persons.





In cases like these, Nidhi would either call the person out or make a joke. It was on such an occasion that her friend and stand-up comedian Pramada Menon, asked Nidhi, “Why don’t you do comedy?”







Nidhi agreed but when at the time of her first show she was at backstage, and she cursed herself for not having thought the decision through.





“I kept telling myself, who asked you to get into comedy? You crack a few jokes, and think you are a comedian!” Nidhi recalls.





But she could not go back on her word; she had to step up and perform a set. And Thank god for that.



