ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मानसिक स्वस्थ्य से जुड़े निराशाजनक आंकड़ें

स्वस्थ्य अधिकारी इन आंकड़ों को निराशाजनक जरूर परन्तु आश्चर्यजनक नहीं मानते!





डॉ गणेशन दुरैस्वामी, जो की Delmont Private Hospital में कार्यरत हैं, इन आंकड़ों को भाषा और संस्कृति से जोड़कर देखते हैं!





Dr Ganeshan Duraiswamy Source: Ganeshan Duraiswamy





Mental Health Australia के मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Frank Quinlan के अनुसार - "It sort of really confirmed what many of us already know, which is to say that people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds simply may be unaware of services or simply may be trying to access services that are just not culturally appropriate. And I think, in either of those cases, it's very disappointing."





Frank Quinlan के अनुसार इस क्षेत्र में नानारूप अवं बहुआयामी चुनौतियां मौजूद हैं - "It's not surprising that people without that English-speaking background may simply not be aware of the services that are available. But for those that do get through the door, then I think there's a concern that those services might not be culturally sensitive, might not have appropriate translation services in place, may well be barriers to people having any sort of ongoing connection to those services. So I think it's fair to say that the barriers are at a number of levels and really have to be addressed at a number of levels if they're going to be overcome."





Frank Quinlan Source: YouTube





Australian Bureau of Statistics के इन नए आंकड़ों ने छूट प्राप्त मानसिक सवास्थ्य से सम्बंधित सुविधाओं और उनके इस्तेमाल को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विभिन्न समुदायों से जोड़कर एक ख़ाका तैयार कर दिया है!





Bureau of स्टेटिस्टिक्स की Michelle Ducat बताती हैं की ६ प्रतिशत काफी कम संख्या है - "People who were born overseas who spoke a language other than English at home, these people were actually much less likely to use a mental-health service, particularly between the ages of 15 to 54. So the rate of use for that particular group of people is around 6 per cent, whereas, if you compare that to the rate for people who speak English at home, whether or not they were born overseas, the rate of mental-health service use is 10 per cent. So there's quite a significant difference."





इन आंकड़ों को सामने लाये जाने का समय इस बात के लिये भी महत्वपूर्ण है क्यूंकि कुछ दिनों पहले ही मानसिक स्वस्थ्य की वकालत करने वाले Patrick McGorry जो की Australian of the Year रह चुके हैं ने National Press Club.में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दोनों बड़े दलों को आड़े हाथों लिया था!





Patrick McGorry Source: AAP





Professor McGorry ने विभिन्न सरकारों द्वारा मानसिक स्वास्थ्या को सरकारी कार्यसूची में शामिल न करने की कमी को दूर करने के लिये एक मानसिक स्वस्थ्य मंत्रालय की स्थापना की मांग की - "I've been reflecting a lot about this. I think we need our own mental-health minister. We had ... I mentioned Christopher Pyne ... he was a mental-health minister, did a good job. We had Mark Butler, who also did a very good job under Julia Gillard. Things progressed in that situation. When you have a health minister worried about Medicare freezes and hip surgery and God knows what else, mental health gets put on the backburner."





उन्होंने साथ ही मांग की मानसिक स्वस्थ्य को प्रधानमन्त्री के आधार क्षेत्र में वापिस भेज दिया जाना चहियहए - "It also needs to be put under the prime minister's direct vision, whoever the prime minister ends up being. And the National Mental Health Commission, which was originally set up in relation to Prime Minister and Cabinet, not Health, needs to go back there. It was put back into Health, and it really needs ... it's a whole-of-government issue, mental health, not just Health."





Mental Health ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अध्यक्ष Frank Quinlan बताते हैं की उनका यह कार्यक्रम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के भिन्न सांस्कृतिक समुदायों को मानसिक स्वस्थ्य की जानकारी प्रदान करवाने के लिये फ़ेडरल सरकार के अनुदान पर निर्भर करता है!





वह साथ ही कहते हैं की अनुदान पाना ही सबसे बड़ा पहाड़ है – "Putting programs like those onto a much surer footing goes some way towards developing the sorts of resources that we will need into the future if we're to really address the mental health of culturally and linguistically diverse groups."



