'Minister Robb's work will leave a long lasting legacy for Indo-Aus relations': Nicola Watkinson
Nicola Watkinson Source: austrade.gov.au
Published 11 February 2016 at 5:27pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Australia's Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb has announced that he is going to quit politics. In an exclusive interview Nicola Watkinson, Minister Commercial and Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, South Asia, (Austrade)spoke to SBS Hindi about Mr Robb's tenure and his legacy. She also shared a memory from Mr Robbs' numerous trips to India. Tune in to know more.
