ऑस्ट्रेलिया में नयी भाषा एप द्वारा प्रवासी मरीजों की सहायता की कोशिश

उन मरीजों के लिये जिनकी अंग्रेजी पहली या मातृ भाषा नहीं है डॉक्टरों और चिकित्सा अधिकारियों के साथ बात चित करना एक बड़ी चुनौती हो सकता है!





परन्तु CSIRO- के वैगयानिकों द्वारा एक नयी App- के माध्यम से चिकत्सालयों में प्रतीक्षा की अवधि कम हो जाएगी खासकर तब जब मरीजों को बस आसान सवाल ही पूछने होतें हैं!





नयी तकनीकों के माध्यम से Victoria स्तिथ डॉक्टर और चिकित्सा अधिकारी अपने मरीजों से बातचीत और उनका हाल जानने की कोशिश कर रहें हैं इन सबके लिये उन्हें इससे पहले द्विभाषी अनुवाद सेवा अधिकारियों की मदद लेनी पड़ती थी!





Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Assist iPad app- की सहायता से चिक्तिसा अधिकारी मरीजों से उनकी मातृ भाषा में आसान सवाल पूछकर हाल के साथ साथ उनकी आवश्यकताओं को भी अच्छे से समझ पा रहें हैं!





Western Health- में रोग-निदान और श्रवणविज्ञान विभाग की परिचालक Sally Brinkmann- बताती हैं की इस app- के इस्तेमाल से वह बुजुर्ग मरीज़ भी जो नयी तकनीक को नहीं समझते रहत की सांस ले रहें हैं - "So we choose a language, and we have the written words in their language, and also in English, and we also have photographs and video images as well. But it has a voice-over, so, people who aren't familiar with technology, it's got the question asked in their language but the photographs to support that as well. So it gives them all the information that they need, even if they're not used to the technology."





परन्तु यह तकनीक कुछ लोगों के लिये बिलकुल भी नयी नहीं है!





उदहारण के तौर पर ८० वार्षिये विएतनाम से आये प्रवासी Le- के अनुसार उनके बच्चे ऐसी तकनीक घर पर प्रतिदिन इस्तेमाल करते हैं!





Mai Dinh- जो की Vietnam से आये प्रवासियों के लिये मेलबोर्न के पश्चिम में स्तिथ Sunshine Hospital में अनुवाद सेवा प्रदान करती हैं, मानती हैं की इस app- की सहायता से उन मरीजों के प्रतीक्षा समय को घटाया जा सकता है जिन्हें डॉक्टर की तुरंत आवश्यकता है!





और साथ ही Mai Dinh- मानती हैं इससे बहुभाषीय अनुवादकों को भी सहायता मिलती है - "We're really, really busy in the hospital, especially with Vietnamese language. This would, I think, help us when we're very busy and we can't come to the patient straightaway. And the patient can still communicate basic needs to the staff so they can be helped."





Mai Dinh बताती हैं की कई बार मरीजों को द्विभाषिये अनुवादकों की प्रतीक्षा में अस्पताल में १ घंटे से आधे दिन तक का समय बिताना पड़ता है!





Anushree Jain Source: Anushree Jain





उधर मेलबोर्न के एक अस्पताल में हिंदी भाषा अनुवाद सेवा प्रदान करने वाली अनुश्री जैन मानती हैं की ऐसी तकनीक और app- कई बार मुश्किलें भी पैदा कर सकती हैं!





यह app- अभी १० भाषाओँ का अनुवाद कर सकती है और ८० प्रतिशत मरीजों द्वारा समझी जाती है जिनकी अंग्रेजी पहली भाषा नहीं है





Western Health में भाषा रोग-निदान की अधिकारी Courtney Pocock बताती हैं की दूसरी भाषा के कुछ शब्द जानना एक चिकित्सा अधिकारी के लिये कितना आवश्यक होता है उन्हें इस बात का अहसास मनोभ्रंश से पीड़ित एक इतालियन मरीज़ का इलाज़ करते समय पता चला - "I think that it really helps with some of those basic conversations, so that you can go up, patients have that opporunity to answer some questions, and you can get some of those really key questions answered so that you can provide the best care."





अनुश्री जैन बताती हैं की आमतौर पर चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में तकनिकी शब्दों को समझने में ही सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत आती है!





राज्य सरकार ऐसी सुविधाओं को बढ़ाने के लिये अनुदान दे रही है!





Victorian health minister Jill Hennessy (AAP) Source: AAP





राज्य की चिकित्सा मंत्री Jill Hennessy के अनुसार ऐसे कदमों से ही चिकित्सा प्रणाली में सुधार होंगे - "We're really hopeful that we're going to be able to roll this out right across the health system. We're currently working with the CSIRO, who helped develop the app, to look at where we might be able to have it downloadable on phones, for example, which could mean that every health worker in the state could be able to access this really important innovation."



