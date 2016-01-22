SBS हिन्दी

New Planet of our Solar System?

SBS हिन्दी

Artist Impression Planet Nine – (CALTECH)

Artist Impression Planet Nine – (CALTECH) Source: CALTEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2016 at 4:47pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The solar system may be hosting a ninth planet that is about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune, according to research published in the Astronomical journal. Astronomer Mike Brown from the California Institute of Technology in the United States say computer simulations show that the mystery planet, if it exists, would orbit about 20 times further away from the sun than Earth. Jitarth jai Bharadwaj has this report………….

Published 22 January 2016 at 4:47pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां