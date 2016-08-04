One of the biggest Gas Hydrate Reserves found in Indian Ocean

Natural Gas Hydrate Reserves Source: JAMSTEC
Published 4 August 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Scientists from India, America and Japan have discovered huge Natural Gas Hydrates reserves in the Bay of Bengal. This is being hailed as an important find. To know more on this we spoke to Energy Security expert and Senior Fellow at Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses Dr Shebonti Dadwal.
