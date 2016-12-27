"डोमेस्टिक वायलेंस लीव से अर्थव्यवस्था को फायदा होगा": रिपोर्ट

It's a question that's bitterly divided Australia's unions, businesses and politicians for years.





Should victims of domestic violence be given paid time off work?





If you're asking Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, the answer is no.





He says paying domestic violence leave in all workplaces could damage Australia's international competitiveness.





"We just believe it's another cost on our economy that will have an impact on our international competitiveness."





But a study released by Jim Stanford, an economist at the Australia Institute, refutes the Finance Minister's claim.





Mr Stanford says his study shows that providing paid domestic violence leave could instead benefit the economy.





"Our study showed that if paid leave for victims of domestic violence helped to reduce the incidence of violence by just 1 per cent - by supporting workers to address the situation and escape from it - then that would be a net benefit for the Australian economy."





The concept of domestic violence leave was dismissed at a COAG meeting earlier this month.





But another door remains open.





The Fair Work Commission is currently considering a union proposal to include ten days of paid domestic violence leave in every modern award around the country.





But the country's leading business organisation isn't backing the proposal.





Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) spokeswoman Alana Matheson says businesses already provide enough sick and annual leave days.





"We do already have - already fund - 4 weeks of annual leave, 10 days of personal carers leave that can be drawn on for these types of circumstances. We would encourage employers on a voluntary basis, and where they have the capacity to do so, to work with employees, and that might be in the provision of additional leave entitlements in some circumstances, but in terms of a mandatory standard we really do need to understand the impact on small businesses."





The Australia Institute's analysis concluded only 1.5 per cent of female employees and 0.3 per cent of male employees are likely to access paid Domestic Violence leave.





That makes the total cost of paying for that leave between $80 million and $120 million per year.





But the Chamber of Commerce says the cost will be much higher - their models were based on an assumption that one quarter of working women would apply for domestic violence leave every year. Australia Institute economist Jim Stanford says paid D-V leave isn't likely to be a burden for employers.





"The idea that this is going to open the floodgates and become an enormous cost burden for employers just doesn't make sense at all."





Paid domestic violence leave has already been adopted by some of the country's biggest employers, including Telstra, Qantas, the Commonwealth Bank and mining giant Rio Tinto.





Women's Community Shelters chief executive Annabelle Daniel says while that's a positive step, the option needs to be available to everyone.





She believes maintaining a stream of income for victims of domestic violence will help to ensure these women don't fall into homelessness.





"If a woman's job and stream of income is at risk then she can very easily fall into homelessness if she's experiencing domestic violence."



















