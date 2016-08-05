Parents in search of their missing son’s in India and Australia!

In next 20 days on 24th August it will be 11 years since Jock and Dianna Chambers 20 year old son Ryan Chambers went missing in India. Despite multiple search trips to India they have only come back with assurances and re-assurances from the administrative authorities in India.





Ryan was on India trip with his friend. They were living in Shri Ved Niketan Ashramin Rishikesh, Uttrakhand. One morning he was not in the room, his friend lodged a missing complain with local police immediately. Local authoritys actions and in-action were not helpful.





Since then Jock Chambers has taken few trips to India with his wife and two other sons to keep the search for his son alive. An entry in Ryans diary makes it more complex to understand about his disappearance If, I am gone, dont worry, I am not dead. I am just freeing my mind.











Indian family in search of their missing son in Australia





Shiva Chauhan went missing on 1 May 2014 from Keysborough near Dandenong VIC. He was an international student looking forward to a bright future in Australia. Studying and working hard to realise his and his girlfriends dreams. On that fateful evening in his van Shiva was on his delivery routine to a bakery on South Park Road, Dandenong.





Alarm was raised later next day when he failed to make the deliveries and failed to turn up for scheduled meeting in the afternoon. Police was contacted; Mr Chauhans delivery van was located on Hutton Road in Keysborough around 3pm on Friday 2 May. However there is no trace of Shiva Chauhan for last two years that lively soft hearted young man has just disappeared in the thin air.



















