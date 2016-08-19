SBS हिन्दी

Recruit Smarter Program; will it end the bias towards multicultural communities?

SBS हिन्दी

Robin Scott

Robin Scott Source: Government of Victoria

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In an Australian first, the Victorian Government has started to run a pilot program to create a fairer playing field for those applying for work, ensuring they get the best opportunities regardless of their background.Minister for Multicultural Affairs Robin Scott talked to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj about this new program, which aims to counter any potential bias during recruitment and ensure employers get the best people for the job to improve their bottom line

Published 19 August 2016 at 4:32pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां