Remembering India's legendary War Hero GeneraL J.F.R Jacob

General JFR Jacob

General JFR Jacob Source: Getty Images

Published 14 January 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 5:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

SBS Hindi remembers General J.F.R Jacob who played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the birth of a new nation Bangladesh. Tune in to know more about this legendary war hero.

