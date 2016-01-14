Remembering India's legendary War Hero GeneraL J.F.R Jacob

General JFR Jacob Source: Getty Images
Published 14 January 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 14 January 2016 at 5:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
SBS Hindi remembers General J.F.R Jacob who played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the birth of a new nation Bangladesh. Tune in to know more about this legendary war hero.
