SBS हिन्दी

SBS EXCLUSIVE: P. V. Sindhu's Parents share their joy

SBS हिन्दी

P.V. Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu Source: Getty Images/Goh Chai Hin/Staff

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2016 at 3:32pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Olympic Silver Medalist P. V. Sindhu's parents P . V. Ramana and P. Vijaya, in an Australian exclusive, have spoken to SBS Hindi and shared their joy with us. Tune in for this exclusive interview...

Published 21 August 2016 at 3:32pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां