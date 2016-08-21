SBS EXCLUSIVE: P. V. Sindhu's Parents share their joy

P.V. Sindhu Source: Getty Images/Goh Chai Hin/Staff
Published 21 August 2016 at 3:32pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Olympic Silver Medalist P. V. Sindhu's parents P . V. Ramana and P. Vijaya, in an Australian exclusive, have spoken to SBS Hindi and shared their joy with us. Tune in for this exclusive interview...
Published 21 August 2016 at 3:32pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share