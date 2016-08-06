Search begins to find 'Sanjeevani Booti': Uttarakhand Govt to spend Rs 25 Cr

Depiction of Lord Hanuman with Sanjeevani Booti Source: Wikimedia
Published 6 August 2016 at 5:32pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Uttarakhand Government recently announced that the State Government is going to spend around Rs 25 Crores to look for the mythical herb Sanjeevani Booti. Sanjeevani Booti is most famously mentioned in the ancient Indian text Ramayana. To know more about this we spoke to Dehradun based senior journalist and Managing Editor of News Virus Saleem Saifi
