क्या ३ वर्ष के बच्चों को प्रीस्कूल में दाखिला देना उचित होगा?

Victoria University के Mitchell Institute की एक नयी रिपोर्ट में यह सुझाव दिया गया है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रारंभिक शिक्षा की शुरआत करने की आयु ३ वर्ष के बच्चों से होनी चाहियहए.





फिलहाल फ़ेडरल और राज्य के स्तर पर शिक्षा पाने की यह आयु ४ वर्ष है.





Victoria University की Dr Stacey Fox ने ABC- को बतया की अन्य OECD- देशों ने भी इस आयु को घटा कर ३ वर्ष कर दिया है.





उनके अनुसार इसके नतीजें इन देशों की शिक्षा प्रणाली और बच्चों के लिये सकरात्मक आयें हैं





"We've looked across the international research literature. We've spoken to preschool teachers and child development experts in Australia and there's an overwhelming consensus that two years of preschool gives children the best start.”





डॉ फॉक्स के अनुसार इस प्रणाली को शुरू करने में थोड़ा व्यय जरूर होगा परन्तु वह यह नहीं बता सकती की कुल कितना खर्च आएगा





"We think it could be manageable and we think that the long-term benefits of that investment mean that the returns absolutely outweigh the costs.”





डॉ फॉक्स मानती हैं की इस शिक्षा प्रणाली को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शुरू करने के कई लाभ हैं जिसमें मुख्यता आगे आने वाले वर्षों में बेहतर NAPLAN- अंक भी शामिल हैं.





"It means children are much more ready when they start school, they start school on a much more equal footing, it has flow on impacts to their NAPLAN scores, to their rates of Year 12 graduation."





Early Childhood Australia की Samantha Page भी डॉ फॉक्स के इस सुझाव से सहमत हैं.





उन्होंने ABC- को बतया की इस प्रणाली द्वारा बच्चे प्रीस्कूल से स्कूल जाने की प्रक्रिया को सहज रूप से पूरा कर सकेंगे.





"We know that we have nearly a quarter of children starting school at a disadvantage to their peers, that means they're coming into school behind where their peers are and it's fairly difficult for those children to catch up.”





यदि हम ३ वर्ष की आयु के बच्चों की प्रीस्कूल में शिक्षा के दर की बात करेंतो अन्य विकसित देशों के मुकाबले यह ऑस्ट्रेलिया में काफी कम है





यूनाइटेड किंगडम और न्यू Zealand में ९७ प्रतिशत ३ वर्ष के बच्चे प्रीस्कूल में दाखिल हैं.





वहीँ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में यह दर मात्र ६७ प्रतिशत है.





एसे परिदृश्य में उन बच्चे का भविष्ये खतरे में है जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रीस्कूल जाने से वंचित हैं.





Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham ने ABC- से बातचीत में कहा वह आयु की सीमा को घटा कर प्रीस्कूल में ३ वर्ष के बच्चों के दाखिले की प्रणाली शुरू करने पर बहस का स्वागत करतें हैं





"I've been speaking publicly about extending preschool to three year olds for nearly a year. It's a complex issue in terms of what settings it should be delivered in and for what hours as well as how it is funded.”





सांसद Birmingham ने साथ ही कहा की फिलहाल सरकार का ध्यान ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शिक्षा और चाइल्ड केयर व्यवस्था का निरिक्षण कर उसमें आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान कर सुचारू बनाने पर है.



