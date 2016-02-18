SBS हिन्दी

Soya Pie- Indian Style

Soya Pie

Soya Pie Source: Satish Gupta

Published 18 February 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 5:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

हम अक्सर कोशिश करते हैं कि आपको नए नए व्यंजन बनाने के तरीके सिखाएं , तो आज प्रोमिला गुप्ता हमें बिलकुल हटकर रेसिपी दे रही हैं जो बनानी आसान है और पौष्टिक भी। प्रोमिला जी कुकिंग पर कई पुस्तकें लिख चुकी हैं और इनाम भी जीत चुकी हैं। आज वे सिखा रही हैं सोया पाय.

Available in other languages
