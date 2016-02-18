Soya Pie- Indian Style

Soya Pie Source: Satish Gupta
Published 18 February 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 5:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
हम अक्सर कोशिश करते हैं कि आपको नए नए व्यंजन बनाने के तरीके सिखाएं , तो आज प्रोमिला गुप्ता हमें बिलकुल हटकर रेसिपी दे रही हैं जो बनानी आसान है और पौष्टिक भी। प्रोमिला जी कुकिंग पर कई पुस्तकें लिख चुकी हैं और इनाम भी जीत चुकी हैं। आज वे सिखा रही हैं सोया पाय.
Published 18 February 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 5:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share