Spanish Tadka to Indian Trains

Talgo

Talgo

Published 7 August 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 7 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain


People traveling on the Mumbai-Delhi route will soon be able to travel in trains with swanky coaches from the Spanish company Talgo. We spoke to Senior journalist and Executive Editor - pradesh18.com (Network18), Alok Kumar, to know more about these new trains.


