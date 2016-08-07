Spanish Tadka to Indian Trains

Talgo Source: Divyakant Solanki
Published 7 August 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 7 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
People traveling on the Mumbai-Delhi route will soon be able to travel in trains with swanky coaches from the Spanish company Talgo. We spoke to Senior journalist and Executive Editor - pradesh18.com (Network18), Alok Kumar, to know more about these new trains.
Published 7 August 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 7 August 2016 at 7:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share