The Good old Queen of Comedy Savita Bhatti!

Savita Bhatti Source: SBS Hindi
Published 15 September 2016 at 4:27pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:24pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS

When we talk about comedy and satire in India, a very few people can match the calibre of Husband and wife duo Jaspal Bhatti and Savita Bhatti. However, after untimely demise of Mr Jaspal Bhatti, Savita declined all the offers to work. But now she is back and is visiting Australia with a comic show called Sannu Kee. SBS Hindi Caught up with Savita Bhatti to know what she is doing and as always she was at her best.
