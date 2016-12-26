परिवार के साथ प्रवास का मझा: कंगारू वेळी

With views so awe-inspiring, this is the perfect road trip destination for screen-free time and the opportunity to connect with nature or have a good old-fashion country experience. Youll feel as though youve been transported back into time.





What To Do











Canoe - Take a canoe tour on an easy 5km paddle down stream the Kangaroo River and witness the amazing wildlife against a peaceful valley view backdrop. Watch out for kangaroos, wallabies, harmless water dragons, wombats, abundant bird life, and if luck is on your side, you may even spot a platypus. Ellaslist paid for a 2-hour tour with Kangaroo Valley Canoes and loved every minute of the experience. Every child needs to be in a canoe with an adult but there are also 3-person canoes to choose from. They help you launch and then come and collect you at the other end and drive you back to your start point.











Delve Into History & Do A Bushwalk - If youve got younger kids in tow, enjoy a trip back in time at the Pioneer Park Museums eight hectare open air museum grounds that includes colonial buildings and natural bushland. A leisure walk through the grounds will take you through a discovery of a dairy, forge, timber cutters hut, bush school, settlers cottage, Archie Chittick Museum and war remembrance room. Then relax with picnic at a magnificent park with gas BBQs and toilet facilities. The kids will especially enjoy crossing the 72m swing bridge which leads to two marked easy bush walks on the propertys natural reserve.











Rest & Relax - If you and the school aged kids fancy a swim, there are safe swimming spots on the serene Kangaroo River at Hampden Bridge and at the Bendeela Campground.











Explore - A walk along the beautiful heritage listed buildings in the Kangaroo Valley Village alone is a welcome sight for the concrete jungle city folk. The kids will be over the moon when you take them to the woodcraft store to check out all the amazing wooden toys and the fudge and ice-creamery shop for treats!











Highlights Nearby











If meandering around the Kangaroo Valley area isnt enough to sate your familys day trip itinerary, explore a bit further outside the valley to these spots we think are worth stopping.











Tallowa Dam - About 40 mins west from the valley, this gorgeous man-made lake is a fabulous alternative for a picnic or fishing activity if the family is into it. Its also home to the largest fish lift of its kind where the native fish species are transported over the dam wall in a 2,500 litre bucket to help them migrate between the lower and upper Shoalhaven River.











Gumnut Patisserie, Bowral - Ellaslist reckons that this bakery sells the best almond croissants in the world, hands down. But even a stroll around Bowral shopping area is worth it for a browse of its antiques and homewares.











All Aboard Braemar Model Railways, Mittagong (with huge indoor/outdoor operating railway) - 45 mins north of Kangaroo Valley, this railway paradise will blow your train loving child away. There are a few indoor and outdoor model railway tracks with miniature towns so detailed, youll think youre Lilliput.











Fitzroy Falls - An easy 16 mins north of Kangaroo Valley, Fitzroy Falls has several easy walks which the kids can do that leads up to a spectacular 81-meter tall waterfall that plunges into the lush eucalyptus forests.













