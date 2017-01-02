SBS हिन्दी

Turkish police search for nightclub attacker

Published 2 January 2017 at 2:07pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 6:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Turkish authorities have launched a massive manhunt for the suspect in a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub. The government says police are starting to uncover evidence about the mass shooting - which killed 39 people and injured many more - but have not yet identified a culprit.

